Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0707

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and $26,162.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00078155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.68 or 0.01000177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.02 or 0.09812888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.