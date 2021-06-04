Swipe Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Swipe has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $197.82 million and $187.66 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $2.08 or 0.00005651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00077949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.01013308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.15 or 0.10136263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.