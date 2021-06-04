Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $116.02 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.32 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

