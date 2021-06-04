Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,000 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $38.78 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.15.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.