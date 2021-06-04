Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,028. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $36.99 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

