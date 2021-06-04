Swiss National Bank Has $11.04 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,582,000. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 762,552 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,690,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,773,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.02.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

