Swiss National Bank Takes $10.70 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 427,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Li Auto by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LI opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion and a PE ratio of -156.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

