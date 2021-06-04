Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,541. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.