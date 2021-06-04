T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.47

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.47 and last traded at $143.32, with a volume of 8586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

