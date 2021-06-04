T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.32

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.19. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 4,988,370 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTOO shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. As a group, analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 17.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

