Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,841,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 73,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

TSM stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $605.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.