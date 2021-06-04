Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.31 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.89.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $6.45 on Friday, hitting $184.18. 37,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,227. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.36.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

