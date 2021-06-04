Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALS opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $17.65.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

