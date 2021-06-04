Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TALS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 235,000 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

