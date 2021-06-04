Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) & Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Financial Comparison

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bionano Genomics and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics -384.80% -40.47% -32.94% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bionano Genomics and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bionano Genomics presently has a consensus target price of $7.81, suggesting a potential upside of 24.01%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.00%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Bionano Genomics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bionano Genomics and Talis Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics $8.50 million 206.68 -$41.11 million ($0.39) -16.15 Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 24.61 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Bionano Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talis Biomedical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talis Biomedical beats Bionano Genomics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes. Its Saphyr system includes an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services for researchers to evaluate optical genome mapping data. The company's Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the reagents and protocols needed to extract and label ultra-high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its products for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in the United States and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company was formerly known as BioNano Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Bionano Genomics, Inc. in July 2018. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

