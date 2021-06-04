Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.34 and last traded at $87.16. Approximately 2,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 751,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.07.
TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -187.67 and a beta of 0.19.
In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,933 shares of company stock valued at $18,892,717. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
