Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.34 and last traded at $87.16. Approximately 2,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 751,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.07.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -187.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,933 shares of company stock valued at $18,892,717. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

