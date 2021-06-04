Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.49. Approximately 223,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,112,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.
TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.
In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 633,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
