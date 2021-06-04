Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.49. Approximately 223,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,112,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 633,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

