Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Cut to Hold at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TATYY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

TATYY stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.