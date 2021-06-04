TD Securities Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.63.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$35.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.05. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

