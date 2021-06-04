Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Team worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TISI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 44,683.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Team alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Team stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.20 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.