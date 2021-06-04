Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 103.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,965 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,229 shares of company stock worth $552,496 over the last 90 days. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

