Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 446.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

TPX stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

