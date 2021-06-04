Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Shares Up 2%

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG)’s share price rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32). Approximately 4,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 172,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.25).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a market cap of £173.60 million and a PE ratio of -9.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In other news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total value of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

