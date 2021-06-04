Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.27 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $41.27 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.31 or 0.01021898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.35 or 0.10360516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00053364 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

