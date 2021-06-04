Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $65.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

