Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.98

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 253801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,726,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after acquiring an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth $12,216,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.