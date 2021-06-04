Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 226.40 ($2.96). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 225.50 ($2.95), with a volume of 12,961,314 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 286.20 ($3.74).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 227.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. The firm has a market cap of £17.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other news, insider Steve Golsby bought 8,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £13,770 ($17,990.59). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,647.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

