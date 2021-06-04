The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) is Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 517,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. The AES makes up about 1.5% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter worth $86,850,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,275 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The AES by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter worth about $17,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.