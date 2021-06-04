The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$89.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.55.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.11.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.