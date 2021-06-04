The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$84.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$77.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.36.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$99.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$78.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$53.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.11.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.