The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $649.44 Million

Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post $649.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $676.10 million and the lowest is $616.40 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $582.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. CIBC lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

CG opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

