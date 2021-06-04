The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $948,750.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00.

Jonathan M. Craig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.34.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 272,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

