The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $384.09 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

