The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $384.09 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.24.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

