The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

