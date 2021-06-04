The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $29.61.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
