The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:SZC opened at $47.74 on Friday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This is an increase from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SZC. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.