The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,393 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after buying an additional 817,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,928,000 after acquiring an additional 171,259 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 273.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $30,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

