The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $165.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $191.00.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,571 shares of company stock worth $3,737,590. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,879,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

