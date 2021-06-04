The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GT. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.46. 264,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.21.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

