The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 132.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $311.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $331.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

