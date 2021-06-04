The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 36.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $137.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $139.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

