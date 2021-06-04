The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Earnings Results

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SJM opened at $137.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $139.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

