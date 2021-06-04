The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SJM opened at $137.88 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $139.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.20. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

