The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $800,000 Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of TTM Technologies worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 606,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,749,000.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,800 shares of company stock worth $1,482,934 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

