The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $850,000 Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $13,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GBX opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.26. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBX. Cowen upped their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.