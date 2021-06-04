The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $904,000 Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.65. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,408 shares of company stock worth $63,563. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

