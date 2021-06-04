The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Cytokinetics worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,557. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

