The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,699 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on WABC shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

