The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,069 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of ProAssurance worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

PRA opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

