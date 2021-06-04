The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after purchasing an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,216 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,774,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.85 and a 1-year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,120 in the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

